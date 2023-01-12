People had been calling it as such on the internet, but now it’s officially confirmed; 21 Savage’s biopic is a fake.

The rapper confirmed on Club Shay Shay that the biopic project he’s been promoting, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, is a parody, according to Complex. But he did say that he hopes his story can be told on the big screen eventually.

“I feel like it could be one day,” he said after host Shannon Sharpe said that his life could be great for the biopic treatment. “They would hate on it now though. Because they gon’ be like, ‘What the f— 21 Savage deserve a story for, a movie about him for? What he did?’ You know how they do.”

It seems like the project is, in fact, aimed at promoting his upcoming album of the same name. As we reported earlier this month, 21 Savage stars in the parody video directed by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji. Glover also portrays 21 Savage along with Caleb McLaughlin (who plays a younger version of the rapper). Also starring in the video are Jabari Banks as rapper Metro Boomin, Young Mazino, Natasha Lyonne, Victoria Pedretti, Chad Lindberg, Druski and Gail Bean.

The project will be released July 4, or whatever the reported date of “Independence Day” means with regards to this project.