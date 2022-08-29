Shaquille O’Neal had some choice words for Robert Griffin III about his latest commentary on Angel Reese. On Tuesday, the latest episode of the Off The Record podcast hosted by Bailey Jackson and Lachelle Smith dropped. A clip featuring O’Neal has quickly gone viral after he gave Griffin a clear warning concerning Reese, who has become a phenomenon.

Why did Shaquille O’Neal threaten to punch Robert Griffin III?

During his conversation with Jackson and Smith, O’Neal stated that he wanted Griffin to refrain from mentioning Reese’s name on X.

“RG3, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f**king face, ok?” he said after removing his glasses to look directly into the camera. “It’s enough. Like, I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it, bro.”

O’Neal went on to say that he has reached out to Reese multiple times when Griffin brought mentioned her.

“You got your job. You got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F**king stop it. That’s the last time, ok? Thank you,” he said.

O’Neal also added that Reese doesn’t hate Caitlin Clarke, which is what RG3 publicly said back in May.

“It’s not real hate. If you look around at what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you,” O’Neal said. “It’s a shame that all the stuff you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for your podcast.”

“That should tell you you’re not that f**king great. I don’t want to be remembered for Shaq’s Big Podcast. I do not. Leave those girls alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go,” he added. “I hate you now but for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me. She’s not going to respond because I’m the one calling her, saying, ‘Baby, keep it classy.’ Because she’s not soft by any means, she’s from the streets.”

O’Neal concluded by revealing that he would respect comments about her from someone like WNBA icon Lisa Leslie. He also noted that women and not men, should be the ones initiating in-depth conversations.

“I don’t mind you doing your job as anyone, but don’t pick on that little girl because guess what? I’m her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I’m going to punch you in your f**king face.”

Angel Reese was depicted as a monkey by online haters

A week ago, the popular basketball sports simulation video game NBA 2K released its 2026 NBA and WNBA game covers; Reese was chosen for the latter. She received hate from alleged racists and those who don’t like her online; her image was replaced with a monkey. Griffin posted the fake cover with an extended response on X, intending to defend her.

“Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey,” it read. “I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond. That will never be okay with me,” Griffin said.

He added: “I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other. People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.”

In response, Reese and her mother denied that Griffin had any connections with their family and close friends.

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” Reese tweeted.

“Man stop with the 🧢 My daughter’s ‘circle’ is so small & tight so I’d be interested 2 know who called U 🤔 Whomever U say ‘called’ U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here,” Reese’s mother chimed in.