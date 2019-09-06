Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is ecstatic after her brother Julian signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Angel expressed her excitement on social media after Julian saw his dream come true.

“OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU,” Angel Reese wrote on X.

What were some of Julian’s accolades at the University of Maryland?

In his four years at the University of Maryland, Julian made 102 starts and played a total of 134 games, CBS Sports reported. Julian was only one of two players in the school’s history to record at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The Terrapins star, who averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game in 2025, played a big part as the program advanced to the Sweet 16 during the NCAA Tournament this past year. Julian earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions three times during his college career.

“I really believe one day Julian’s number will be hanging from the rafters,” former Maryland coach Kevin Willard said earlier this year, per CBS Sports. “Because in an era where kids showed no loyalty, kids get up and go anytime they want, money this and that, this young man didn’t transfer.”

What’s next for Julian Reese after signing with the Lakers?

Although he’s not guaranteed a roster spot at the moment, Julian will get a chance to prove himself at the NBA Summer League in July after signing his deal with the Lakers. With a strong showing at Summer League, Julian may be able to find a roster spot and help the Lakers fill the need they have in the frontcourt.