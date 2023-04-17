Simone Biles just became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. The 27-year-old gymnast now has eight medals under her belt. Biles’ total number of medals clocks in at a whopping 38.

In Tuesday’s team final, Biles’ talent led Team USA to win gold for the first time since Rio 2016 with a score of 171.296 — marking the the United States’ fourth gold medal overall. As for Biles herself, she scored 14.366 on the balance beam, 14.900 on the vault and 14.666 for her showstopping floor routine. At 27, she is also the oldest U.S. women’s gymnast to win a gold medal.

Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Along with Travis Scott and Beyoncé’s “Delresto (Echoes),” Biles’ routine contained music from Taylor Swift, specifically “…Ready For It?” which is the second single off the Grammy winner’s triple-platinum Reputation album.