After being crowned the youngest Disney Legend earlier this month, Hannah Montana alum Miley Cyrus apologized to Mickey Mouse for her “malfunction”‘ from 2013 to 2016. Though she was constantly in the headlines for acting young, wild and free, the “Malibu” singer isn’t the only Disney alum to face criticism or legal trouble. Days before Cyrus’ heartwarming speech, 22-year-old Jessie actress Skai Jackson was quietly arrested in Hollywood, California following an alleged altercation with her mysterious boyfriend.

In the past, she was spending time with Solange Knowles’ son, Julez Smith, but the man she’s dating now is less known to the public. Some celebrities prefer it that way, completely separating work from their personal life to maintain boundaries, though others are only interested in industry insiders. In 2020, the black-haired beauty made it clear she has no problem setting boundaries as she took out a restraining order against controversial rapper Bhad Bhabie. The latter had sent the former death threats that left Skai Jackson afraid to leave her house. Interestingly, this time around she’s the one in hot water for apparently taking her aggression out on others.

Disney Alum Accused of Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

TMZ broke the story, reporting that deputies were called to Universal CityWalk on Aug. 9th after security spotted the former child star arguing with her boyfriend. She allegedly pushed him more than once, leading security to detain the couple until law enforcement arrived. When talking to authorities, Jackson denied anything physical taking place, but upon reviewing security footage, deputies determined she was being dishonest. At the time, the Staten Island native claimed that she was engaged to her man and expecting his child.

This didn’t prevent local police from arresting Skai Jackson for misdemeanor domestic battery assault; she was cited and released just a few hours later. The starlet won’t be able to put the situation behind her just yet, however, as the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office is still determining whether charges are to be pressed.

Is Skai Jackson Pregnant?

Until Jackson confirms the news to fans personally, we can’t say for sure if she’s preparing to become a first-time mom. Still, we know that her boyfriend appeared in a Snapchat selfie looking cozy and comfortable with his other half in the days after her arrest, as per DailyMail. If she is pregnant, Skai Jackson might follow in the footsteps of fellow Disney actress Halle Bailey, who hid her growing bump (somewhat) successfully in 2023. Only time will tell!