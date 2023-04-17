Sly Stone, frontman of the influential band Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82 after a long illness related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—a group of lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe.

“Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come,” the Stone family said in a statement on Monday, People reported.

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music,” the statement continued. “His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024.”

It concluded, “We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

How Sly and the Family Stone changed funk and rock forever

Sly and the Family Stone, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, revolutionized funk and psychedelic music. The group was racially integrated and included both men and women as musicians—something rarely seen at the time.

“The band had a concept — White and Black together, male and female both, and women not just singing but playing instruments,” Stone wrote in his 2023 memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), a nod to the band’s iconic 1970 single.

The band’s best-known hits include “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” “Everybody Is a Star” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” The group disbanded in the 1980s due to Stone’s substance use.

“It was like seeing the Black version of The Beatles,” funk icon George Clinton told CBS in 2023. “He had the sensibility of the street, the church, and then, like, the qualities of a Motown, you know, Smokey Robinson — he was all of that in one person.”

Sly Stone’s early years and rise to stardom

Stone was born in Denton, Texas, but his family soon moved to California. By the age of four, he and his siblings were singing in their church choir.

He played in bands throughout high school before studying music theory at Solano Community College. Stone later left college to become a DJ at San Francisco’s KSOL, where he played so much soul music that the station earned the nickname “KSOUL.”

In the mid-1960s, Stone and his siblings, Freddie and Rose, each had their own bands. By 1967, they had joined forces and released their debut album, A Whole New Thing.

Sly Stone overcame personal challenges and lived with no regrets

Stone’s substance use led to several hospitalizations before he entered recovery in 2019.

“That time, I not only listened to the doctor but believed him,” he told The Guardian in a 2023 interview. The doctor warned that drugs would kill him if he didn’t stop. “I realized that I needed to clean up. I concentrated on getting strong so that I could get clean. My kids visited me at the hospital. My grandkids visited me. I left with purpose.”

Despite years of struggle, Stone said he had no regrets. “I never lived a life I didn’t want to live,” he told The Guardian.

Stone is survived by his three children: Sylvester Jr., Sylvyette (who goes by her middle name, Phunne), and Novena.