Who receives SSI?

About 7.4 million Americans receive SSI checks each month. Individuals who are disabled or retired, survivors of deceased workers, and those with limited resources are eligible to receive benefits, according to the SSA website. More than one-third of SSI recipients also receive a monthly payment from Social Security.

Social Security payments are issued to recipients on Wednesdays throughout the month. Beneficiaries with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive a payment on the second Wednesday of the month, on June 11. Those with a birthdate between the 11th and 20th will receive a payment on the third Wednesday, June 18.

For recipients with a birthdate after the 20th, a payment will be on the fourth Wednesday of the month on June 25, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment calendar. Those who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 are paid on the 3rd of each month.