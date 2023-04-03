The Social Security Administration sends out monthly payments to millions of Americans who rely on these benefits as their primary income. However, those who receive Supplementary Security Income checks will have their June payments made early due to the calendar schedule.
Who receives SSI?
About 7.4 million Americans receive SSI checks each month. Individuals who are disabled or retired, survivors of deceased workers, and those with limited resources are eligible to receive benefits, according to the SSA website. More than one-third of SSI recipients also receive a monthly payment from Social Security.
Social Security payments are issued to recipients on Wednesdays throughout the month. Beneficiaries with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive a payment on the second Wednesday of the month, on June 11. Those with a birthdate between the 11th and 20th will receive a payment on the third Wednesday, June 18.
For recipients with a birthdate after the 20th, a payment will be on the fourth Wednesday of the month on June 25, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment calendar. Those who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 are paid on the 3rd of each month.
Recipients will receive two checks in May
SSI beneficiaries typically receive payments on the first of each month. In May, the Social Security Administration issued payments on May 1. However, June payments will be sent early — on May 30, according to USA Today and the Social Security calendar. Recipients will receive two checks for May but not one for June.
Here is the complete 2025 schedule for SSI benefits:
- Friday, May 30, 2025 (Check for June 2025)
- Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (Check for July 2025)
- Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 (Check for August 2025)
- Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check for September 2025)
- Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)
- Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)
- Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)
- Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)
Could beneficiaries receive hefty payments this week?
Newsweek reported that some Social Security beneficiaries could receive up to $5,108 this week.
Several factors can lead to recipients receiving two checks, including their payment schedule, age and retirement status. The first round of payments this week was made on May 28 and paid out to retirement, spousal and survivor beneficiaries who were born between the 21st and 31st of each calendar month, Newsweek reported. The second payment will be made on May 30 for Supplemental Security Income recipients.
The average monthly payment for most Social Security recipients is $1,976 each month. However, the maximum Social Security benefits depend on when you retire: $2,831 at age 62, $4,018 at 67 and $5,108 at 70, per Newsweek.