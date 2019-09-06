Over 72.5 million Americans are now at risk of missing their monthly benefits due to the disruption caused by DOGE, CNBC reported. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley told CNBC that IT outages within the social security system could happen frequently and for longer periods of time.

“Ultimately, you’re going to see the system collapse and an interruption of benefits,” O’Malley told CNBC. “I believe you will see that within the next 30 to 90 days.”