For the first time in eight decades, there is serious concern about the U.S. Social Security Administration possibly being unable to deliver payments to beneficiaries. The concern comes as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE) continues to push for changes to social security and massive staff cuts which are causing outrages in the system.
Over 72.5 million Americans are now at risk of missing their monthly benefits due to the disruption caused by DOGE, CNBC reported. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley told CNBC that IT outages within the social security system could happen frequently and for longer periods of time.
“Ultimately, you’re going to see the system collapse and an interruption of benefits,” O’Malley told CNBC. “I believe you will see that within the next 30 to 90 days.”
While Musk criticizes the Social Security Administration’s systems and technologies, O’Malley is urging Congress to give the agency more funding for technology. Although DOGE is not a federal department, Musk has continued to cut funding for several government agencies since Donald Trump brought him on to lead the task.
Jill Hornick, a union official at the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1395, said the administration’s effort to slash social security could be even worse than their plan to cut Medicaid.
“The American public needs to understand that one of their major social safety nets is in dire jeopardy,” Hornick told CNBC.
Hornick said people who are currently receiving Social Security benefits may not be affected by the disruption. However, there could be problems for people who processing new claims, Hornick said. Without Social Security employees, it will take longer to process claims for retirement or disability benefits, according to Hornick.
Rich Couture, spokesperson for AFGE SSA General Committee, a union representing Social Security employees nationwide, said DOGE has listed about 45 Social Security offices that could be closed in the coming months.
“If they’re going to close these offices that are busy in highly populated areas, it would suggest to me that there’s no office in this country that would be safe from having a lease terminated, especially in rural areas,” Couture said.
Since Social Security was established more than 80 years ago, monthly payments have been delivered to beneficiaries without interruption. Now, however, it’s not clear what will happen in the coming months.