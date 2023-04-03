The full retirement age to collect full Social Security benefits changed in 2025. Starting this year, U.S. citizens born in 1960 will have to retire at 67 years old instead of 65 in order to receive 100% of benefits.

The full retirement age, also referred to as FRA, was increased due to an amendment to the Social Security Act in 1983, according to The Independent. The change was made to reflect longer life expectancies and help manage finances of the Social Security program.

Nearly 4 million U.S. citizens were born in 1960 and are turning 65 this year, according to Newsweek. They now have to wait until they turn 67 to receive full retirement benefits.

What social security benefits will you receive if you retire early?

Those who retire at 62 may receive a 30% cut on their monthly benefit. For instance, someone who may qualify for $1,000 per month by retiring at 67 years old would instead receive $700 monthly if they retire at 62. On the other hand, someone working up to 70 years old may increase their monthly payments by 24%. They would receive $1,240 per month instead of the set $1,000 they qualified for by retiring at 67.

The social security changes don’t affect those born before 1960

As long as someone has reached the FRA for the year they were born, they may collect full retirement benefits. If you were born between 1943 and 1954, 66 years old is the full retirement age, Newsweek reported. Born in 1955? Then it’s 66 years and two months. And if you were born in 1956, it is 66 years and four months. If you were born in 1957, it is 66 years and six months. If you were born in 1958, it is 66 years and eight months. If you were born in 1959, it is 66 years and 10 months.

Will the full retirement age be raised again?

Under the 1983 law, the full retirement age is not set to increase again. However, it doesn’t exempt future executive action or legislation from being passed in order to make changes.

The House Republican Study Committee shared a budget proposal in March 2025 that called for “modest adjustments to the retirement age for future retirees to account for increases in life expectancy,” according to The Independent. They did not specify a new retirement age in the proposal.