Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their benefits on a regular calendar schedule for July.

When will SSI recipients receive their benefits?

SSI recipients typically receive their benefits on the first of each month. However, as Blavity reported, beneficiaries received two payments in May, on the 1st and the 30th, because June’s payment was issued early due to the first falling on the weekend.

More than 7.4 million Americans receive SSI payments each month. For July and August, recipients can expect to receive them on Tuesday, July 1, and Friday, August 1, as expected, according to the SSA’s calendar schedule.

Here is the complete 2025 schedule for SSI benefits:

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 (Check for July 2025)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 (Check for August 2025)

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 (Check for September 2025)

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Check for October 2025)

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 (Check for November 2025)

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 (Check for December 2025)

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 (Check for January 2026)

July Social Security payment schedule

Social Security payments are issued to recipients on the first Wednesday of each month. Beneficiaries with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive a payment on the second Wednesday of the month on July 9.

Those with a birthdate between the 11th and 20th will receive a payment on the third Wednesday, July 16.

For recipients with a birthdate after the 20th, payment will be made on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which is July 23, according to the Social Security Administration’s payment calendar.

Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 are paid on the 3rd of each month.

While Social Security and SSI benefits can vary from month to month due to calendar dates, specifically weekends and holidays, recipients can still expect to receive their benefits.