Angelina Jolie is being a supportive mother for her daughter Zahara. The 20-year-old attended a brunch for Women in Training, Inc. on Saturday. She gave a speech while Jolie watched her from the crowd.
“We’re very happy Zahara came!” cofounder of WIT Breanna Bennett told Us Weekly. “Her speech was perfection and so vulnerable, yet powerful! It was exactly what we wanted the whole event to be about and it wouldn’t have been the same without her!”
Bennett’s sister and cofounder Brooke said they “were elated” that Zahara accepted their invitation to give a speech at the event.
“The great thing is that we have now developed a working relationship with Zahara,” she said. “We want to partner with her to take our menstrual equity message globally.”
View this post on Instagram
WIT is an organization that aims at advocating against period poverty. It hosts a program, the WITKITS Campaign, providing donations of menstrual, hygiene and dental products to girls, women and nonbinary people in need.
Jolie has made several public appearances in support of Zahara. When the 20-year-old enrolled at Spelman College in 2022, her mother was seen celebrating and doing the electric slide. Zahara also joined Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority the following year. Jolie and her brothers Maddox and Pax were there to attend her probate.
“Zahara moved onto the Spelman campus [in 2022] so she’s had the past year to adjust to college life,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2023. “She never had any problem making friends or blending in with her fellow students.”
Zahara recently attended the 2025 Golden Globes with her mother.
“Z is here,” the actress told Variety on the red carpet. “She’s hiding over there ’cause you’re live.”