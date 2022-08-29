On March 6, Cenat was a special guest on the sports debate show. He called out Smith about his commentary on James after the sports commentator stated he wouldn’t be invited back for his thoughts about Leandro Barbosa, according to Vibe.

“When it comes to LeBron James, you start hating! That’s how I feel ’cause I feel like you’re more of an older-generation type of dude. You like Michael Jordan, cool,” Cenat told Smith. “But listen, every time there’s a debate going on with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, you always gotsomething to say about LBJ.”

“And I’m here to say bro, LeBron’s better than Michael Jordan,” he added to conclude his point. “I said it, bro.”