“I’m an official MBA candidate doing Jarvis Christian University’s program this fall semester. So, it’s back to school for me at the same HBCU my great-grandfather, Thomas Buchanan Frost, founded in 1912,” Jackson captioned her Instagram post on Sept. 10. “It’s truly an honor to continue my family’s heritage of excellence and greatness at the same place we’re proud to contribute to.”

She added, “For me to be a student myself now is truly humbling.”

Jackson also shared that her family created the Frost-Briggs Legacy Fund last year, to award scholarships to undergrad students at Jarvis Christian University.