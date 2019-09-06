SZA can now check off another box on her long list of career accomplishments. The 34-year-old was over the moon when she went to social media on March 1 to reveal that she appeared on Sesame Street. Sharing photos she took on the set, SZA said it’s “God’s Timing.”
“FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!,” she wrote on X.
GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !! 🫶🏾🥹💛 https://t.co/ApqBpPu3uc pic.twitter.com/E3qg7Kw4eC
— SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024
SZA continued to express her joy on Instagram, posting photos she took with Elmo and his beloved friends.
“DREAMS COME TRUE !! ! This was the purest happiest day from top to bottom,” she wrote. “Thank you for having me and for patching up my inner child @sesamestreet !! I LOVE YOU !! 🥹 ps OF COURSE I WORE COOGIE.”
In another clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing a heartwarming moment with Elmo.
“I had the best time, Elmo. Thank you for having me. I can’t wait to come back,” SZA told Elmo in the clip.
SZA & ELMO MY HEART IS SO FULL pic.twitter.com/AA6E0Utij7
— ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) March 2, 2024
SZA hasn’t announced when the episode will air, but she is making it clear that she’s ecstatic about the opportunity.
Grateful to @sesamestreet for having me 🫶🏾💗 pic.twitter.com/vTIDs1yy4C
— SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024
SZA expressed her desire to appear on Sesame Street in 2017.
“HOW DOES ONE GET ON SESAME STREET !?” she wrote on X at the time.
HOW DOES ONE GET ON SESAME STREET !? 😰🤔
— SZA (@sza) August 10, 2017
In May, SZA will join Jack Harlow at the Gazebo Festival in Louisville, as Blavity reported. The two-day musical festival will also feature James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Slum Village, Majid Jordan and others.