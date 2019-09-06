SZA can now check off another box on her long list of career accomplishments. The 34-year-old was over the moon when she went to social media on March 1 to reveal that she appeared on Sesame Street. Sharing photos she took on the set, SZA said it’s “God’s Timing.”

“FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!,” she wrote on X.