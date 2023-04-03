Blavity reported that Target was among the first retailers to dismantle programs supporting Black, LGBTQ+ and other DEI initiatives in late January after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to eliminate these policies.

Target initially announced that it would increase Black employee representation by 20% in 2020. The move came not long after George Floyd’s death, and the retail giant and other companies spearheaded efforts to increase equality. In subsequent years, it ramped up its DEI efforts.

But not long after Trump’s inauguration, Target said it realigned its strategy to focus on “staying in step with the evolving external landscape,” per CNN. However, social justice advocates initiated a powerful movement in response to the recent changes from the retailer.