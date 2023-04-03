Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen will be appearing on a song together after several days of speculation from fans. Some fans notably had expressed their disappointment towards McRae for collaborating with Wallen, who has received criticism in the past for his use of a racial slur.

McRae will be featured on Wallen’s fourth album, I’m the Problem, which will be released on May 16, according to Variety. She appears as a feature and writer of the fourth track titled “What I Want.” The song will be Wallen’s first recorded duet with a female artist, according to The Cut.

Further details of Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen’s collaboration

Rumors of the collaboration between the two artists started circulating after McRae posted a photograph of an orange jersey featuring her name, “T8,” and Wallen’s “MW” merchandise logo.

Fans are disappointed that Tate McCrae would collaborate with Morgan Wallen

McRae’s fans have expressed their disappointment at the collaboration.

“tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen…… i’m actually so disappointed in her rn,” someone tweeted.

“tate mcrae when we said we wanted more collabs we meant with olivia rodrigo & that finished tyla scrap, NOT m*rgan w*llen,” another fan commented.

“me listening to tate mcrae this morning then getting on twitter to see the news,” a third person wrote.

Wallen was recorded on camera using a racial slur in 2021. A year prior, he had been set to appear on Saturday Night Live, but his appearance was cancelled after he was seen partying without a mask.

In March, Wallen appeared on SNL. He made headlines for exiting the stage as soon as the show wrapped and cameras were still rolling.

“Get me to God’s country” he wrote on Instagram afterward the bizarre incident, alongside a picture of a private jet, Blavity reported.

“The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say?” Kenan Thompson said shortly after the moment went viral. “You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever. Moving on, we got a new show. We got Jack Black this week. We will be fine.”

“Saturday, I guess it was just different because it just felt so abrupt,” he added. “And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible. You know what I’m saying? It was a pretty visible thing.”