Jayla Miller moved from South Carolina to Williamson County in Tennessee in 2020. She became one of the 2,057 students at Independence High School and was eager to make new friends. The senior quickly made her mark. She is the current captain of the school’s softball team and volunteers for the Little League Challenger baseball program for individuals with disabilities.

Miller knew that Independence High School never had a Black homecoming queen in its 20-year history. She wanted to change that.

“I wanted to kind of make the statement because I was aware that there had never been a Black or person of color as homecoming queen. I really want to do this to because I wanted to be the first,” she told The Tennessean.