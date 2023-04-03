Responses from Angel Reese and other players

The Sky’s newest star, rookie forward Angel Reese, was also “heartbroken” by the news and shared on social media how deeply she had bonded with Weatherspoon during her time with the team.

“I’m heartbroken,” Reese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you.”

She continued, “You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

Sky guard Chennedy Carter also shared heartfelt words for Weatherspoon.

“The Chicago Sky will miss Coach Weatherspoon,” she wrote on her X account with a heart emoji. “You gave the players so much growth, you worked hard to help the team, you did everything you could to help the team succeed. You helped with Chennedy Carter’s growth, you helped develop Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso for year 1. ”