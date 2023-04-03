The Chicago Sky has fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season with the team.
The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, and the outlet cited multiple league sources confirming that the Sky dismissed Weatherspoon from its basketball operations staff.
Weatherspoon’s coaching background and team performance
Weatherspoon, 58, a Naismith Hall of Famer and former New York Liberty star, was hired by the team less than a year ago. The organization envisioned that new leadership would restore the franchise to its former glory, reminiscent of when the Sky won the championship in 2021.
However, the team finished this season with a 13-27 record, leading to the franchise missing the postseason for the first time since 2018, per the Sun-Times.
Although Weatherspoon was an All-Star WNBA player, she was hired with just six seasons of coaching experience. Her background includes a combination of college coaching at Louisiana Tech from 2009 to 2014 and four seasons as a player development coach for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans from 2020 to 2023.
Concerns voiced by players
Weatherspoon was a beloved figure among the players, but at times they discussed their concerns. Per Annie Costabile at the Chicago Sun-Times, “Players were outwardly supportive of Weatherspoon throughout the year. However, during exit interviews, it became evident there was some disconnect. Multiple players noted the changing playing style throughout the year and mentioned the learning curve of being a first-year coach.”
After a difficult season executives chose to make immediate changes.
“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports. “We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon’s contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball.”
Responses from Angel Reese and other players
The Sky’s newest star, rookie forward Angel Reese, was also “heartbroken” by the news and shared on social media how deeply she had bonded with Weatherspoon during her time with the team.
“I’m heartbroken,” Reese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you.”
She continued, “You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”
Sky guard Chennedy Carter also shared heartfelt words for Weatherspoon.
“The Chicago Sky will miss Coach Weatherspoon,” she wrote on her X account with a heart emoji. “You gave the players so much growth, you worked hard to help the team, you did everything you could to help the team succeed. You helped with Chennedy Carter’s growth, you helped develop Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso for year 1. ”
Fan reactions to the news
Fans also shared their thoughts on Weatherspoon’s firing on the platform:
