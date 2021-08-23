Rondell Sheridan, a beloved actor from That’s So Raven who portrayed the title character’s father, Victor, recently shared his health journey and asked fans for assistance with mounting medical expenses.

In an Instagram video from his hospital bed, Sheridan revealed that his health troubles began in April while he was traveling. Doctors thought it was a gastric issue, but his condition worsened, leading to a diagnosis of severe pancreatitis.

After returning home on April 12, he was hospitalized for nine days. Though he was discharged, his recovery has been complicated by ongoing inflammation.

The 66-year-old expressed gratitude for the medical care he received but acknowledged the financial burden of being unable to work. To help cover his expenses, he launched a GoFundMe campaign.

Fans rally behind the actor

“Hey friends, it’s Rondell Sheridan here,” he said. “On April the 10th, I was on the road and got sick. I went to the hospital, and they thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th, immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge, and was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released, and I thought I was on the road to recovery, but… my pancreas is inflamed, and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down.”

“If you have anything that you could donate, I would gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much,” Sheridan concluded.

Fans have answered the call, with his campaign raising over $41,000 so far toward its $35,000 goal.