According to KSNW, The Blackprint ICT has become a beacon of support for Black entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. It fosters economic empowerment and community engagement by providing a platform for these Black-owned businesses to showcase their products and services.

Taha Hayes, The Blackprint’s owner, shared how she wanted to bring something new to the city and decided to open a shop where other Black business owners could feel at home.

“It’s a hub to uplift Black-owned brands both nationally and locally,” Hayes told KSNW. “I’m just excited to bring something new and vibrant to Wichita, not only for the brands represented but for the community to support.”