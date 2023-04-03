A new shop in Wichita, Kansas, has embarked on a transformative mission to uplift Black-owned businesses.
According to KSNW, The Blackprint ICT has become a beacon of support for Black entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. It fosters economic empowerment and community engagement by providing a platform for these Black-owned businesses to showcase their products and services.
Taha Hayes, The Blackprint’s owner, shared how she wanted to bring something new to the city and decided to open a shop where other Black business owners could feel at home.
“It’s a hub to uplift Black-owned brands both nationally and locally,” Hayes told KSNW. “I’m just excited to bring something new and vibrant to Wichita, not only for the brands represented but for the community to support.”
While Black-owned businesses are thriving in other communities, Hayes desired the same for Wichita and took action to effect change.
“I thought, why we don’t have it? Why isn’t there one? So, I got to a point of why I don’t just create that space,” Hayes explained.
So far, Black woman-owned businesses have set up shop in The Blackprint to display their brands.
Naquela Pack, the owner of the Planted Tea Shop, launched her business through a social media post.
“What tea shops do you go to, and are there any Black-owned tea shops that people were tagging me why aren’t you opening one?” Pack said.
After shedding light on limited Black-owned tea shops, Park eventually became an entrepreneur after a commenter suggested she launch a tea brand.
“I’ve got face steams, bath teas, and a lot of remedies,” Pack said as she joined other Black business owners at The Blackprint.
In 2020, there were approximately 140,918 businesses in the United States predominantly owned by individuals of Black or African American descent, marking a 14% increase from the 124,004 reported in 2017, according to recent information from the Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey, as reported by Pew Research.
These Black-woman business owners are determined to positively change the Wichita community, including Yodora Hollins, founder of Ydora’s Own, a hand-crafted skincare brand. KSNW reported Hollins initially created products for herself before sharing them with others.
“Hopefully, little Black girls look at me and say, ‘I can do that one day,'” she said.