Longtime followers of Lil Kim know that the self-proclaimed “Black Madonna” hasn’t had it easy. Nevertheless, her triumphs, and even her downfalls, have helped to pave the way for countless other women who’ve come up in music after her. Stylistically, the Grammy Award winner was lightyears ahead of her contemporaries in the 90s, wearing outfits that stirred up a lot of discomfort amongst America’s more conservative citizens.

Before she became a member of Biggie Small’s Junior M.A.F.I.A. collective, Kimberly Denise Jones was the daughter of a former marine who left home as a teenager due to her tense relationship with her father. The rap diva’s parents separated when she was only nine years old, and she felt she’d be better off on her own than under the care of strict rules and discipline. The road she walked to find success wasn’t easy, but it did lead Kim to sell over 15 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide. Keep scrolling to look back on the femcee’s one-of-a-kind rise to fame, and let us know in the comments what projects you hope to see her deliver in the future.

Early 90s

One of Lil Kim’s first music video credits is Biggie Small’s 1993 hit, “Party and Bullshit.” Before her tumultuous (and sometimes dangerous) relationship with the late lyricist began, the New York native was living on the streets of the Big Apple while practicing perfecting her rhymes. She met a man named Shawn Powell while hanging out at Brooklyn’s Empire Roller Skating Rink, and they quickly found themselves in love. Unfortunately, he was arrested a few months after romancing Kim and was ultimately sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

When she transferred to the Brooklyn College Academy to finish her schooling, the “Magic Stick” rhymer found it easier to focus on her studies. Both Nas and Foxy Brown were also attending the school, and the femcees remained friends post-grad. Of course, fans know that quickly turned into a nasty rivalry that we’ll explore further later. Kim continued to see Powell as he served time, writing love letters when they couldn’t connect face-to-face. They eventually became engaged, but when Christopher Wallace entered the picture in the mid-90s, things in the 49-year-old’s world quickly began to change.

1994

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In 1994, Wallace – known to hip-hop heads as The Notorious B.I.G. – discovered Kim and invited the young starlet to join his Junior M.A.F.I.A. collective. Her decision to accept the offer worked in the trendsetter’s favor in more ways than one. The success of the group’s debut album allowed her to launch a successful solo career. Now, Jones remains one of the most iconic figures in the music industry. Sadly for Powell, taking rap more seriously meant that she had to leave him and their prison dates behind as she kept her sights set on the future.

1995

Conspiracy, the first-ever LP from Junior M.A.F.I.A. came out on August 29th, generating successful singles like “Player’s Anthem,” “I Need You Tonight,” and the viral TikTok anthem “Get Money.” That same year the album was certified Gold by the RIAA after landing at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and selling 69K copies in its first week out. Kim’s contributions to the project turned plenty of heads her way, inspiring her to start crafting material for her solo debut in late 1995. Elsewhere, she joined forces with Foxy and Da Brat for Total’s “No One Else,” which remains in rotation for many to this day.

1996

For Lil Kim, ’96 is when things really started to heat up. Her Hard Core effort paved the way for virtually all of the biggest names in female rap today; from her salacious, legs spread in an animal print bikini pose on the poster, to her raunchy lyrics that much of the public wasn’t prepared for. “When [Jones] released her debut album – women in hip-hop finally had options, paths to follow and models… She was the raunchiest woman you ever heard on the mic,” Complex reflected on their Best Rap Albums of the 90s list.

The 15-track LP includes one guest appearance from Jay-Z on “Big Momma Thang.” Besides that, Kim carries herself with confidence through titles like “Spend a Little Doe,” “Queen Bitch,” and “Player Haters.” Her “No Time” song went on to earn a Gold certification from the RIAA, meanwhile, friends like Missy Elliott, Angie Martinez, Da Brat, and Left Eye came through to help her with a remix of “Crush on You” that peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The latter release also earned a Grammy nod, Platinum certification, and an appearance in Martin Lawrence’s Nothing to Lose film.

Though her career was thriving at this time, tensions were running high in the mother of one’s personal life. She and Wallace were in an on-again-off-again situationship, despite him being with Faith Evans at the same time. Kim eventually became pregnant with the “Big Poppa” hitmaker’s baby, but knew she couldn’t move forward with motherhood based on the treatment she was allegedly receiving from her man. The First Lady of Rap was arrested in the summer of 1996 for possession of marijuana when authorities raided Biggie’s home, though she denied smoking and claimed to be sleeping all day.

Kim and Foxy have some fond memories from this year, such as posing for The Source and Vibe covers or attending the Hot 97 Fashion Show. However, when their albums were set to release within one week of each other that fall, a rivalry began to brew. It only grew worse as media outlets began to point out similarities between their work.

1997

Lil Kim had no shortage of supporters in her corner throughout her rise to fame, but activist C. Delores Tucker wasn’t one of them. In 1997 – the same year the boundary-pushing creative was on tour with Diddy – Tucker blew up during a Warner Bros. Records stockholders’ meeting over their promotion of Kim’s salacious material. He went so far as to describe it as “gangsta porno rap,” clearly feeling uncomfortable witnessing a woman so confident in her sexuality and body.

Three days before March 9th, Wallace called Jones to profess his love for her, something that’s surely weighed heavy on her heart and mind since his murder. Following his passing, Kim found the courage to speak out about the abuse she endured while dating her fellow East Coaster, stating that he allegedly once choked her to the point of losing consciousness. Elsewhere, Jermaine Dupri has spoken about witnessing Biggie pulling a gun on his then-mistress, backing up the blonde beauty’s claims. Besides dealing with the aftermath of her ex’s death, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress also said a final goodbye to her friend Foxy as they put an axe in their Thelma & Louise collaborative album.

1998

As persistent as ever to remain at the top of her game, Kim refused to allow the drama of the past few years to keep her down. Instead, she rose to new heights with a Wilhelmina Models contract in 1998 that led her to become the first and only female rapper to act as the face of Candie’s. R&B sensation Brandy modeled in campaigns alongside Jones, who also worked with companies like Iceberg and Versace throughout her career in front of the camera. Amid her fallout with Foxy, the Queen Bee did try to reconcile after the former and her mother fell victim to a gunpoint burglary. It seems her efforts were futile, though, and the two haven’t been able to rekindle their bond since.

1999

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

As the 90s came to a close, Lil Kim was feeling herself more than ever before. The launch of her Queen Bee Entertainment Label likely has something to do with this, as does the extra years of life experience, not to mention separating herself from toxic relationships and friends. For the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards, the fashionista pushed the envelope by walking the red carpet with one of her breasts uncovered, using a sequin shell to shield her nipple.

The all-purple ensemble would hardly stand out at an award show today, but at the time, it was one of the wildest looks the world had seen from a rap diva. Thanks to Kim’s bravery, the entertainment industry has become far more accepting of people flaunting their curves and showing skin. During the ceremony, Diana Ross jiggled the MC’s exposed breast on national television, causing an uproar in the media.

When speaking about her decision to abort Biggie’s baby earlier in her career at this time, Kim said, “I already knew the kind of relationship that Biggie and I had, and I knew that [having a child] was something that couldn’t take place.” She seemed to be shedding plenty of emotional, physical, and spiritual layers while sending out diss tracks aimed at Foxy (“Play Around” with Lil’ Cease and Diddy, as well as Mobb Deep’s “Quiet Storm (Remix)” come to mind), and making her film debut as Alex in She’s All That. As she entered 2000, Jones was ready to bring a renewed spirit and revamped look with her to share her The Notorious K.I.M. album with the world.