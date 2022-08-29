Everyone loves an underdog story, and Snoop Dogg is bringing us the ultimate tale. In his new film The Underdoggs, Snoop plays Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a washed-up ex-professional football star whose reckless behavior caused him to hit rock bottom.

In the film, “Jennings is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team from his hometown of Long Beach, California,” explains the press release from Amazon and MGM Studios. Jennings initially sees coaching opportunity as a way to rebuild his public image, but along the way, he reconnects to his past and rediscovers his love for the game.

Along with Snoop, The Underdoggs features a cast that includes Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Kal Penn, and George Lopez.

The Underdoggs is directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline, Paid In Full) and produced by Kenya Barris. Danny Segal & Isaac Schamis are listed as writers on the film.

In real life, Snoop has a long track record in youth sports. In 2005, he launched the Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization that provides athletic opportunities to inner-city youth. The league consists of 12 teams representing various cities in California.

His love for coaching was highlighted in the 2018 documentary series, Coach Snoop.