On Tuesday, Taylor Swift returned to the stage to perform at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends benefit concert at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to People, the concert is a part of Kelce’s Tight End University and marked the first time the singer has performed since reacquiring control of her masters in May. Read on for more about Tight End University and Swift’s surprise appearance.

What is Tight End University?

Tight End University is an annual summer training camp to, according to its website, “bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program.” Founded by Kelce, NFL star George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen in 2021, it offers its NFL tight end attendees the opportunity to “bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.”

The program also spearheads “charitable initiatives,” including the concert, to raise money for several organizations. This year, proceeds from the concert went to three organizations: Kelce’s nonprofit 87 and Running, which supports disadvantaged young people; The Heartest Yard, which advocates for children with congenital heart disease; and Kittle’s charity of choice, The Tennessean reported.

Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance and performs ‘Shake It Off’

Tight Ends & Friends concert attendees expected to see Sophia Scott, Graham Barham, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Luke Combs, Nico Moon, Ernest, and Kane Brown perform at this year’s event, but things took a surprising turn toward the end of Brown’s set, People reported.

The “Miles on It” singer asked fans if he could bring out a “really, really, really special guest,” after which Swift walked out on stage. She asked the roaring crowd, “Theoretically, how loud can we get?”

Swift introduced and performed her 2014 No. 1 single “Shake it Off,” saying, “We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends.”

A source told People that the “Cruel Summer” singer also enjoyed the other performances and was seen dancing to Chase Rice’s performance of his song “Cruise.”

“Taylor was having the best time watching all the country music artists and showing her support for them,” the source to the outlet.

Brown poked fun at Swift eclipsing his headlining performance, sharing a photo of him, Kelce and Swift at the concert on Instagram.

“When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not 😂,” the country singer captioned his post.

Last year, the Tight Ends & Friends benefit concert raised $900,000, The Tennessean reported. The goal this year for the Tight End University program is to raise more than $1 million. There’s no word yet on how much the concert raised.