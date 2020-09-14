Swift’s endorsement ends months of speculation about whether she would weigh in on the presidential race. The pop megastar has grown more political in recent years, supporting pro-Black causes such as the removal of Confederate monuments, urging her fans to register to vote and endorsing Biden in 2020. There were rumors that Swift would appear at this year’s Democratic National Convention, which ultimately didn’t happen. In recent days, people began to question Swift after she was photographed at a recent Kansas City game with Brittany Mahomes, an apparent Trump supporter.

Tuesday’s endorsement demonstrates where Swift’s political allegiance lies. The pop star previously got tens of thousands of fans to register to vote in a single day by urging them to do so. With less than two months to go before Election Day, we will see if her endorsement will significantly impact the race.