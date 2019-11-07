Baseball has long been considered the great American pastime, though the sport’s vibrant history has not always welcomed all Americans.

Greats like Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays had to fight for their unparalleled talent to be seen and acknowledged by the American public and Major League Baseball.

Of the many Black athletes who’ve made their mark on the sport, here are six baseball players whose legacy continues to shape baseball today.

Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Jr. was an outfielder in the MLB for over two decades, during which he earned many nicknames (like “Junior” and “The Kid”) and even more accolades. The only player to secure a multiple 55-homer, the 54-year-old spent his career playing for teams like the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, proving himself a force to be reckoned with at each stadium. The 13-time All-Star player won a Most Valuable Player award in 1997, and his 630 home run record is the seventh-highest in MLB history.

Jackie Robinson

Photo: Robert Riger/Getty Images

Arguably one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Jackie Robinson changed the sport irrevocably when he played for the the Brooklyn Dodgers for the first time on April 15, 1947, breaking the sport’s color barrier and becoming the first Black player to play in the MLB. What followed was an illustrious career spanning decades and accolades, including an inaugural Rookie of the Year Award, Most Valuable Player Award, as well as six World Series games.

Hank Aaron

Photo: Getty Images

Hank Aaron, best known by the nicknames “Hammer” or “Hammerin’ Hank,” was unlike any hitter in the league during his 1950s-’70s reign in the MLB. Securing a whopping 714 home run record in 1974, he finished his career with an unfathomable 755 homer total. Plus, he was pivotal in advocating for hiring Black managers in the MLB, a rarity amid the Civil Rights Movement, by calling out his team, the Atlanta Braves, for its racial biases when hiring managers.

Willie Mays

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Willie Mays has gone down in New York Giants history as one of team’s most formidable players, helping win the 1954 World Series. During his career, he earned 660 home runs, and 3,293 hits, boasting a .301 career batting average until his retirement in 1973. Nicknamed the “Say Hey Kid,” the center fielder, who died on June 18, was the oldest living member of baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Barry Bonds

Harry How/ALLSPORT via Getty Images

Over two decades, Barry Bonds became one of baseball’s great home runners, walking away from the game with a record 762 homers, rivaling his mid-century predecessors. The recent inductee to the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame was a rookie like no other in 1986 when he joined the Pennsylvania team. He played a big role in returning the team to its former glory, helping secure three consecutive National League East titles from 1990 to 1992, and won a record-establishing seven National League MVP awards. He retired his number, No. 25, in 2018, and now works as a special advisor for the New York Giants.

Bob Gibson

Photo: Getty Images

Hitters were struck with fear whenever BobGibson was on the pitching mound. He quickly became the face of the St. Louis Cardinals, following Stan Musial’s retirement in 1963. But Gibson, who won World Series titles in both 1964 and 1967 and was named World Series Most Valuable Player both years, was steadfast both on and off the field. He was a passionate civil rights advocate, playing a role in integrating training facilities in Florida in 1961 alongside activist Ralph Wimbish Sr. He retired in 1975 with a 251-174 record, a 2.91 earned run average and 3,117 strikeouts.

