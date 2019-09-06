Top Boy star Michael Ward is facing charges of rape and sexual assault after a woman came forward with her complaint, saying she was assaulted in the United Kingdom in 2023. According to People, London police said Ward is charged with two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

“Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the Metropolitan police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, said in a statement, per The Guardian.

Baccas also emphasized the need for a fair trial and urged the public to avoid rushing to conclusions.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial,” the prosecutor said. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

What did Michael Ward say after facing charges of rape and sexual assault?

Ward released a statement after the charges were announced on Friday and defended himself in response to the allegations.

“I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate,” Ward said in a statement, per The Guardian. “I recognize that proceedings are now ongoing and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further.”

Ward is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

Michael Ward has been dropped by his UK agency

By Friday afternoon, Ward had been dropped by his UK agency, Olivia Bell Management, as Deadline reported. He appears to maintain his U.S. agency, CAA.

What are some of Michael Ward’s notable accolades in acting?

Ward’s breakout role came along when he played the role of Jamie in the Netflix hit series Top Boy, starring on the show from 2019 to 2022. His other notable roles include films Blue Story, Empire of Light, The Book of Clarence and Small Axe: Lovers Rock. The 27-year-old actor earned the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020.