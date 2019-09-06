Trader Joe’s plans to open 21 new stores in 12 states in the next year. The company made the announcement on its website, but did not confirm the date of the upcoming openings, The Mirror reported. However, a Trader Joe’s representatives previously told Nexstar that at least 10 the new stores will open by the end of 2025.

Where will the new Trader Joe’s stores open?

California, which already has the most Trader Joe’s locations, will add stores in Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, Tracy and Yucaipa. Additional locations are set to open in New Orleans; Hoover, Alabama; Westminster, Colorado; Rockville, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Iselin, New Jersey; Oklahoma City; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; San Antonio; and Bellingham, Washington.

New York will see new stores in Staten Island and Glenmont. Pennsylvania will get stores in Berwyn and Exton.

What is Trader Joe’s strategy when opening new stores?

Trader Joe’s marketing executives Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed the company’s store-opening strategy during an episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast last year. They explained that Trader Joe’s chooses new locations based on population density, traffic patterns and parking availability.

Miller and Sloan also said the company tends to avoid buildings that previously housed grocery stores, as those spaces might not feel like a typical Trader Joe’s. The company typically does not accept petitions from community groups lobbying for a store in their area.

“Our decisions, they’re business decisions. We’re excited when people are excited about us, but that’s really not what’s driving the decisions about what brings a Trader Joe’s,” Miller said on the podcast, per Nexstar.

Full list of upcoming/new Trader Joe’s locations

Alabama

Hoover – 1771 Montgomery Highway

California

Northridge – 9224 Reseda Boulevard

Sherman Oaks – 14140 Riverside Drive

Tarzana -18700 Ventura Boulevard

Tracy – 2530 Naglee Road

Yucaipa – 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard

Colorado

Westminster – 9350 Sheridan Boulevard

Washington, D.C.

Friendship Heights – 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Brookland – 701 Monroe Street, NE

Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana – 2501 Tulane Avenue

Maryland

Rockville – 225 N. Washington Street

Massachusetts

Boston – 1999 Centre Street

New Jersey

Iselin – 675 US-1

New York

Staten Island – 6400 Amboy Road

Glenmont – 388 Feura Bush Road

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City – 6920 Northwest Expressway

Pennsylvania

Berwyn – 550 Lancaster Avenue

Exton – 125 West Lincoln Highway

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach – 115 SayeBrook Parkway

Texas

San Antonio – 11745 I-10 West

Washington

Bellingham, Washington 4255 Meridian Street, Suite 200