Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to exit Liverpool FC after a 20-year tenure at the club. The 26-year-old announced his departure earlier on Monday. He will be exiting the club when his contract expires on June 30, 2025.

The soccer player joined Liverpool’s Academy at 6 years old and made his senior debut in 2016. He has made 352 appearances so far, has scored 23 goals and helped achieve eight major honors, according to a press release.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on leaving Liverpool FC

“I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that,” he added about the reason for his departure.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ending his tenure at Liverpool FC on a high note

The soccer star helped his team win this season’s Premier League title.

“I’m just hoping that we’re able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn’t take away from the fact of what we’ve achieved this season,” he said. “It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

Alexander-Arnold also thanked Liverpool fans, who have been adamant supporters of his successes on the team.

“There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there,” he said. “I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is rumored to join Real Madrid on a free transfer

Rumors have been circulating concerning Alexander-Arnold’s next move. He may join Real Madrid and talks are currently in a very advanced stage, according to BBC Sport Senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel. There would need to be a “hugely unexpected turn of events” to prevent him from joining the Spanish team, insider sources have said.

However, it remains to be seen if a deal will be confirmed prior to Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign, which is set to kick off on June 18.