Donald Trump keeps pushing the idea of running for a third term. He’s now selling apparel with the slogan “Trump 2028,” NBC News reported. The merch, which includes T-shirts and hats, is selling for as much as $50.

Trump’s organization is describing their hat as “the new go-to hat.”

What is Trump’s team saying about the new merch?

“The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat,” the Trump team wrote, per NBC News. “Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It’s a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular.”

Eric Trump is also boasting about the new merch. The president’s son posted a photo of himself wearing the hat. He also showed screenshots of the emails he received from reporters who are asking about the merch.

What is Trump saying about running for a third term?

Trump spoke with NBC News in March, saying “a lot of people want him to” run for a third term.

“I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” Trump told NBC News, adding that he’s not joking.

He also said it’s possible to run again despite the 22nd Amendment, which imposes term limits.

“There are methods which you could do it,” he said.

What are the chances of Trump running for a third term?

As Blavity reported, changing the 22nd Amendment would need a two-thirds vote from Congress. The other option, which is also highly unlikely, is for two-thirds of the states to call for a constitutional convention to propose the change.