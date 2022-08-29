This isn’t the first time Trump has come under fire for using artists’ songs without their permission. Adele, The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Sinead O’Connor, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and the Foo Fighters are just some of the artists who’ve objected to their music being used to support Trump’s campaign over the years. Last week, Beyoncé threatened Trump’s campaign with a cease-and-desist after her song “Freedom” was used in a social media clip, which has since been removed.

“It is most unfortunate that these artists have publicly posted on their social media and asked Team Trump and other candidates not to use their music — and yet their candidates keep using their music,” Hayes Enterprises attorney James L. Walker Jr. said in a statement to Billboard.