Revival of controversial ‘Muslim ban’ policies with new countries, categories

The new ban follows up on one of the more controversial policies of the first Trump administration. The initial travel ban issued by Trump prevented entry into the U.S. by people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The choice of Islamic countries led to the policy being called a “Muslim ban” by critics, but the Supreme Court upheld the policy. The ban was eventually altered to drop Sudan and add Chad, a U.S. ally, as well as Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, countries with communist or socialist governments that have had hostile relations with the U.S.

The New York Times reported that the new ban would include three levels of restrictions. Countries on a ‘red’ list will face a total ban on citizens entering the U.S. That list will reportedly include Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, most of the countries previously banned while adding Afghanistan to the list. Countries placed on an ‘orange’ list will not be entirely prohibited. Still, visas for their citizens may be restricted to certain types of visitors, such as the wealthy or those with business interests, and the length of visas may be shortened. U.S. ally Pakistan could be placed on this list. Finally, a ‘yellow’ list may also be issued; countries on this list will be called to make policy changes or end up on one of the more restrictive lists if they don’t comply.

The first set of travel bans disrupted the lives of thousands of people planning to come to the United States and potentially impacted millions more. Despite the hardships and accusations of prejudice, Trump stuck with the policy, backed by the Supreme Court. Given the extensive use of executive power during his current term, Trump will likely put an even more restrictive travel policy in place.