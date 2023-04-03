The shooting occurred despite several security measures taken by the university, according to Brown. These included hiring 70 additional law enforcement officers to be on-site, notifying attendees that weapons and drugs are prohibited on campus and visitors only being able to wear clear bags.

“We did entry checks at all officially sponsored events, some random and some 100% checks,” he said. “However, the general campus remained open and we did not, nor could we, have planned for security at an event that was not approved in advance or officially sanctioned by the university.”

“Nonetheless, it happened on our campus and we take full responsibility,” Brown added.