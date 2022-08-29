“I think TwoGether Land was a really cool idea for Dallas to have and I’m excited to see it grow over the course of the years,” Briony Miller, a DFW native, expressed about her experience. “And the AC, that was a good touch. That was heaven. No other festivals I know have that for [the] general population.”

Charles Eugene, also known as “DJ Cmix,” is a transplant who has been living in Dallas for over a year. He agreed with Miller because he believes the festival can only grow and get better after making a great first impression.

“Nobody was doing it on this level for our people. I believe next year is going to be 10 times better based on paying attention to specifically who TwoGether Land brought on to perform [this year],” the Dallas-based DJ said. “I love it! The concept is what we need.”