On Friday, Tyler Perry will begin accepting applications to his Tyler Perry Studios seven-week internship program, TPS Dreamers.

The studio’s Instagram page shared posts about the upcoming internship and its eligibility requirements, where participants will learn about Tyler Perry Studios’ “long and short-term goals and objectives, as well as gain an introductory experience into both the corporate and television production arenas.”

What are the internship requirements?

Those interested in applying must be local to the Atlanta area, at least 18, have completed two years of college, or enrolled in a TV/film training program.

Additional requirements include a passion for pursuing an entertainment career, being a U.S. citizen or having a valid work permit and being available to work 40 hours per week during the program.

The TPS Dreamers internship program pays $18 per hour, and college credit is available. It kicks off in mid-June and allows participants to rotate between various roles in production, studio operations, development and more.

Students interested in college credit must be registered for an internship with their college or university and provide an official letter verifying that the TPS internship will result in course credits.

When is the application deadline?

In 2024, Pride Publishing Group reported that Tennessee State University’s Briana Thomas, a rising mass communication senior, was among the 14 TPS Dreamers selected from over 1,000 applicants.

“I was super excited when I was selected as I knew this was a great opportunity to learn and gain experience,” Thomas told the outlet. “It feels great to represent TSU and showcase the character, integrity, and work ethic instilled in me.”

This year’s TPS Dreamers application deadline is April 11.