Ahead of Wednesday night’s Season 8 finale of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, BET has announced a Season 9 renewal for the series.

It appears that Season 9 has already been in production, as we already know the premiere date for it as well.

As the network notes, in 2024, Tyler Perry’s Sistas was the No. 1 “show on all TV for Black viewers 18-49.”

What to expect in ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Season 8 finale?

Here’s a peek at what’s going on in the Season 8 finale, per the episode logline:

Andi must decide whether or not she wants to make things work with Robin before he possibly walks out of her life forever. Sabrina finally gets closure from an old lover on the heels of her having to make a decision about her and Rich. The outcome of Danni’s lawsuit threatens her and Tony’s future. Karen and Fatima become closer than they could have ever imagined! Gary’s investigation comes to a head with shocking revaluations.

The Season 8 finale airs March 12 at 9 p.m.

When does ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Season 9 premiere?

Season 9 of Tyler Perry’s Sistas is set to premiere on July 16 at 9 p.m.

When speaking about the show recently at the SCAD TVfest, star KJ Smith said, “I feel honored that we’ve been put in this position, that we’ve been responsible with our position, and that we’ve done what I didn’t know or could have dreamed we could do. I mean, when we travel the world, people are saying our names, they’re saying our character names. They’re telling us they love the show. And I just feel incredibly honored.”

The series also stars Novi Brown, Mignon Baker, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha and Brian Jordan Jr.