Tyler Perry paid tribute to R&B singer Angie Stone on Friday as loved ones gathered for her funeral at Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia. As he addressed the church congregation, Perry expressed his anger over how Stone was treated in the music industry.

“I’m angry at the way she was treated,” Perry said, as reported by TheGrio, which noted that he only recently learned of her struggles in trying to get money owed to her from her record label. “To think that this woman was in the business for all of these years… All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her. Where is it? It’s wrong.”

What did Angie Stone say about the way she was treated in the music industry?

In a social media post on Jan. 2, Stone said her former label, Universal Music Group, had not given her the royalty payments she was owed.

“They’re going to have to give me my money,” Stone wrote, per TheGrio.

The iconic singer said she only realized how much money she was owed when she began seeking answers regarding her medical issues.

Perry said during the funeral that this is a problem that happens too often in the entertainment industry.

“There’s a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to,” Perry said. “I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap.”

How did Tyler Perry praise Angie Stone during her funeral?

The film mogul described Stone as someone who “sold kindness… (and) joy to people.”

“She sold love and her voice to people,” he said. “God bless you, Angie, my heart, my soul, is with you. I’m so glad that there’s no more rain in your cloud.”

Perry’s quote referenced Stone’s hit song, “No More Rain (In This Cloud).”

“She says, ‘My sunshine has come, and I’m all cried out. There’s no more rain in this cloud,’” Perry said as he recalled Stone’s lyrics. “The beauty of what she was talking about is when a cloud has no more tears, it dissipates. It’s gone. But if you listen to that song again, there’s a part that I want you to really, really listen to. She said, ‘What goes around comes around. What goes up must come down. The things you do come back to you.’”

How did Angie Stone die?

Stone died in a car accident in Alabama on March 1, shortly after leaving a performance, as Blavity previously reported. The 63-year-old singer was traveling with her crew when the crash occurred on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County. She was on her way to Baltimore for her next performance.