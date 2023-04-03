Tylee Craft, a wide receiver at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, has died of cancer. His team announced the sad news on Saturday.
“We just heard that we lost Tylee Craft this morning,” head coach Mack Brown said in a postgame news conference following a game against Georgia Tech. “What a difficult thing to tell a group of young people about one of their best friends.”
Craft was 23-years-old. In March 2022, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, according to ESPN.
It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side.
Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his… pic.twitter.com/UutVS5QSKk
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 12, 2024
The football player graduated from Sumter High School in South Carolina before playing as a wide receiver for UNC in his freshman and sophomore seasons. After his diagnosis, he remained close to the team and served as a student coach, according to Today.
“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years,” Brown said, according to AP News. “The doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve. And he did it with the spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other incredible young people.”
In loving memory of Tylee Craft #TyleeStrongForever pic.twitter.com/ixaSZY0TzB
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 12, 2024
On Saturday, UNC honored Craft’s life at a football game with a special ceremony. His family and friends were also recognized. His teammate J.J. Jones sported his No. 13 jersey during the game. The crowd also held a 13-second applause in his honor.
“I think the family feels the love and they’ll continue to feel the love,” Brown said, per the AP. “What we’ve got to do is be strong, and pray for strength for us as leaders, to help these guys on the field and off the field. … So more than ever before I have got to step up and be stronger for them and make sure that I can help them manage the stuff and move forward in their lives.”