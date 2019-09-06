Superstar A’Ja Wilson led the way on Sunday as the American women won their eighth straight Olympic gold. Wilson totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper also made big plays throughout the game as the U.S. erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit to survive against the host country.

“We just knew what we had to do,” Wilson said after the win, per USA Today. “We believed in each other and that’s the greatest thing about it.”