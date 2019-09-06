Basketball glory lives on for America.
The men’s and women’s basketball entered the Paris games looking for gold and made sure their mission is accomplished. For the women, it was a heart-pounding one-point victory against France that sealed the deal.
Superstar A’Ja Wilson led the way on Sunday as the American women won their eighth straight Olympic gold. Wilson totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper also made big plays throughout the game as the U.S. erased a 10-point third-quarter deficit to survive against the host country.
“We just knew what we had to do,” Wilson said after the win, per USA Today. “We believed in each other and that’s the greatest thing about it.”
It was a similar story for the men’s basketball team, which also survived a tough challenge against France in the gold medal match. Although France stayed close throughout the game, superstar Stephen Curry put together another one of his mesmerizing shooting display late in the game to shut the lights for good on the host country. Curry, who converted four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, scored 24 points as the U.S. escaped with a 98-87 win and grabbed its fifth consecutive gold medal, CBS News reported. The Golden State Warriors star flexed with his famous “night night” celebration in front of the heartbroken French supporters.
Kevin Durant was spectacular again for the U.S. with 15 points. Meanwhile, LeBron James added to his illustrious legacy with unforgettable performances throughout the Olympics.
NBA star Victor Wembanyama did his part for France. He finished with 26 points in the finale. But he was left in tears after settling for silver.