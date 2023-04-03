Friday’s prelims began with an American lead, as Norwood overtook several runners before passing the baton to 29-year-old Little, who also made her Olympic debut, according to NBC Sports.

DOWN GOES THE WORLD RECORD 🤯 Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown shattered the world record of 3:08.80 set last year at Budapest 23 with their 3:07.41 in the HEATS! 💥#ParisOlympics #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/ig8OlUWH5Q — USATF (@usatf) August 2, 2024

The team maintained the lead as Deadmon and Brown fulfilled their roles, culminating in a victory and a world record.

“We knew what the record was, and we knew what it was going to take,” Norwood said, per NBC Sports. “Our job was just to come out and execute. Tomorrow we’re going to do it again.”

The US mixed 4x400m relay runs a new World Record in the PRELIMS!!!🇺🇸 3:07.41 by Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown. Talk about a statement!!!!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cdxAX6jXDp — Grete Griffin (@GGriffinIII) August 2, 2024

Deadmon explained that he was unaware of what was happening during the race but knew they had the lead.

“Sometimes I’m so nervous that I don’t even know what’s going on until I pass on the baton,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I knew we were up there.”