With less than a week to go before his highly anticiapted Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher is baring it all. The singer is now the new face for SKIMS’ latest men’s campaign, which will drop on Feb. 12.
The apparel brand announced the partnership in their first Instagram post on Feb. 5: “@USHER in our most-wanted base layers. New SKIMS Mens Underwear drops Monday, February 12 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.”
SKIMS shared images of the R&B singer stripped down, wearing the brand’s soft cotton briefs. SKIMS shared the collaboration news on their Instagram with a steamy photo of the singer and his amazing abs on full display. He’s donning navy blue briefs while staring seductively at the camera and holding a peach, reminiscent of the album cover for his upcoming album, Coming Home.
SKIMS then revealed the “juicy surprise” that Usher would release a limited-edition version of his album via its site: “Set your alarm for Friday, February 9 at Midnight ET for a limited edition digital download release of the Grammy award-winning icon’s new album, COMING HOME, with a bonus track ‘Naked’ exclusively available on skims.com.”
Their second post allowed the Confessions singer to get up close and personal with viewers. Wearing white cotton briefs, Usher introduces himself to the viewers. “My name is U-S-H-E-R. Some call me Usher,” he says.
After declaring that he “feels good,” Usher continues the monologue, admitting he loves the intimacy of performing for an audience and discusses the inspiration for his new album.
He continued, “It’s all about romance. It deals with love, happiness. It deals with joy. It’s a love story, but it’s romantic.”
Confidently looking in the camera, Usher ends the promo with, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.”
The new line features “Stretch” and “Cotton” pieces that come in a variation of colors, including “midnight,” “chalk,” “oxblood,” “obsidian,” “gunmetal,” “stone” and “military.” Prices range from $18 for a single pair of cotton briefs to $52 for a three-pack of stretch briefs. The line also includes T-shirts, tank tops and socks.
Kim Kardashian launched the men’s sector of SKIMS in 2023. For its first campaign, the brand used San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. as the faces. Blavity prevous reported the news about her new venture when she entered the billion-dollar men’s apparel market.
“The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody,” Kardashian said at the time in a statement. “To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women.”
She added, “I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”
Since its 2019 release and introduction of men’s appeal, as of 2023, SKIMS is reportedly worth $4 billion, according to the New York Times.