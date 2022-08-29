With less than a week to go before his highly anticiapted Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher is baring it all. The singer is now the new face for SKIMS’ latest men’s campaign, which will drop on Feb. 12.

The apparel brand announced the partnership in their first Instagram post on Feb. 5: “@USHER in our most-wanted base layers. New SKIMS Mens Underwear drops Monday, February 12 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.”

SKIMS shared images of the R&B singer stripped down, wearing the brand’s soft cotton briefs. SKIMS shared the collaboration news on their Instagram with a steamy photo of the singer and his amazing abs on full display. He’s donning navy blue briefs while staring seductively at the camera and holding a peach, reminiscent of the album cover for his upcoming album, Coming Home.

SKIMS then revealed the “juicy surprise” that Usher would release a limited-edition version of his album via its site: “Set your alarm for Friday, February 9 at Midnight ET for a limited edition digital download release of the Grammy award-winning icon’s new album, COMING HOME, with a bonus track ‘Naked’ exclusively available on skims.com.”