Aduba recently attended the 30th Annual SAG Awards and a speaking engagement. She told Blavity she still loves getting dolled up and hitting the town while adjusting to being a busy mom.

“I love being outside. This is my third day outside. I absolutely love it,” she said. “Am I thinking of my little one? Absolutely. My mind is never far from my daughter, but I also get excited being outside and getting, when I’m getting ready, when I am running my lines and at work, I’m really proud and excited for her to see that example of what it means to be a strong, excited, passionate, working woman.”