Although becoming a first-time mother flipped Uzo Aduba‘s world upside down in the best way, she has zero plans of slowing down anytime soon.
In November, Aduba, most known for her breakout role as Suzanne Warren, aka “Crazy Eyes,” in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, welcomed a daughter with her husband of four years. In a recent interview with Blavity, she discussed motherhood and her work.
Aduba recently attended the 30th Annual SAG Awards and a speaking engagement. She told Blavity she still loves getting dolled up and hitting the town while adjusting to being a busy mom.
“I love being outside. This is my third day outside. I absolutely love it,” she said. “Am I thinking of my little one? Absolutely. My mind is never far from my daughter, but I also get excited being outside and getting, when I’m getting ready, when I am running my lines and at work, I’m really proud and excited for her to see that example of what it means to be a strong, excited, passionate, working woman.”
The 43-year-old admired her mother’s enthusiasm for life and how she never stopped pursuing her goals.
“I had that example for myself in my mother and I loved it. That’s part of my spine and the lifeblood of what makes me who I am. And if I can present examples to my daughter of what it means to live your passion and enjoy life, that makes me even happier. And it makes me a better mom, frankly.”
Aduba’s career goals have remained the same since becoming a mom; she has just altered her schedule to keep up with everything.
“My work priorities have not changed. The only thing that’s changed is how I organize my dreams,” Aduba said. “And I think it has strengthened my focus. I’m glad that I still have my dreams. I’m glad that I’m still hungry. I’m still passionate about my work and about the life that I had before motherhood.”
In February 2021, Deadline reported that Aduba inked a multi-year production deal with CBS. One of the agreement’s terms involves her appearance in and executive production of Low Country, “a drama executive produced by The Good Wife and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King,” per Deadline.
“It made me incredibly happy, incredibly proud. I’m so glad to hold the title of producer, and to have the production company, Meynon Media, that I have named after my sweet beautiful mother. It excites me because as a company, it is our aim and ambition to tell the stories of the missing and to be a support to uplifting new voices.”
As a proud Nigerian, one of the story ideas she wants to tell as a producer includes her African heritage.
“We would love to share and introduce the world to the stories that have been absent in the African experience. We wanna show the Africa you never see, you know? There’s an Africa that people see, and there’s an Africa that people don’t see, specifically to my own culture being Nigerian,” she said. “I think people will be surprised to realize that those stories are quite familiar with their own experiences quite often. It’s more universal than you think.”
Of her professional and personal journey, Aduba still has plenty of pinch-me moments.
“I did not know that my life would be here, but I certainly did wish it,” she said. “I feel so happy and grateful and blessed. I still pinch myself when I get on a set. I’m working on a show right now, and I say to myself sometimes, ‘Wow, my dream came true.'”
Another project Aduba has recently taken on is Colgate’s new My Smile is My Superpower campaign, which focuses on empowering Gen Z to embrace their natural smiles, especially at a time when many celebrities and influencers have look-alike veneers.
“I believe my smile is my superpower, but I didn’t always believe that when I was younger,” she said about her tooth gap. “I didn’t have all of the confidence and belief that my smile was already perfect, that the individuality of that smile was important and mattered, but I do now.”
She added, “I love what Colgate is doing now in terms of celebrating the individuality and diversity of smiles and trying to excite and inspire Gen Zers to celebrate the beauty in their smile and to let them know that the most perfect smile is the one that they already own.”
She also offered some sage advice for anyone struggling to accept their smile or any quirks about themselves.
“When we’re young, we all wanna fit in,” she said. “And when we grow up, it’s our individuality, those unique sparks within us that make us shine brightest. I want young people to view whatever makes them different as something worth celebrating.”