The Four Seasons and Giorgio Armani are partnering on a new venture in luxury sports hospitality: the Road to the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, and Venus Williams is among the guest coaches. An exclusive doubles tennis tournament held at select Four Seasons properties, the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic will bring together fashion and the regality of good tennis.

Venus Williams, Juan Martín del Potro and More to Guest Coach

The host properties include Four Seasons Resort The Ocean Club in the Bahamas; Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida; Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera; and Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire in London. Each location will feature a tennis icon as a guest coach for participants.

Venus Williams will serve as the guest coach at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach; Juan Martín del Potro will coach at Four Seasons Resort The Ocean Club, Bahamas; Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will coach at Four Seasons Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat; and Goran Ivanišević will be the guest coach at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

“Tennis, travel, and fashion have shaped so much of my life, and this partnership with Four Seasons brings them all together in such a special way. I can’t wait to welcome players here in Palm Beach to share my love for the game,” Williams said in a statement shared with Blavity.

Participants Offered Private Coaching and Other Perks

Participants in the tournament will train under their guest coach’s guidance before competing in a series of semifinal and final matches at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire during the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic from June 26 to June 28. The final two competitors will earn a spot in the championship event.

Guests staying at participating Four Seasons properties during the tournament will receive an email invitation and application form for the opportunity to play. Guest participants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis to fill the eight spots reserved for hotel guests. Applicants will be asked to indicate their tennis skill level to ensure fair pairings. Additionally, eight spots in the tournament will be reserved for Giorgio Armani guests.

Four Seasons guests who secure a spot in the tournament will enjoy several exclusive perks, including a private coaching clinic with their location’s guest coach, a custom-designed Giorgio Armani tennis ensemble, a bespoke dining experience with their coach, and complimentary seating at the competition. The latter will feature a limited-edition Match Point cocktail, which will be available at all host properties.

“At Four Seasons, we craft experiences that are as personal as they are luxurious—and the Road to the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exemplifies the shared values of excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation that both brands embody,” Marc Speichert, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Four Seasons, said in a statement shared with Blavity. “Partnering with Giorgio Armani blends world-class hospitality, sport, and style, offering the selected guest participants an exclusive opportunity to engage with tennis champions while immersed in Four Seasons’ unparalleled service and elegance.”

Before the final games in June, the tournament will kick off on March 14 at Four Seasons Resort The Ocean Club, Bahamas. See the full schedule below: