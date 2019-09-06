San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is seemingly giving his stance on NBA player Karl Malone, who allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old when he was 20 years old.

Wembanyama made his views clear after the NBA posted a happy birthday message to Malone.

“Join us in wishing a Happy 62nd Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA MVP, and 75th Anniversary Team member… ‘The Mailman,’ Karl Malone! #NBABDAY,” the NBA wrote on X.

Wembanyama retweeted a post from DJ J. Strand, who posted a video meme which said someone should in jail.

“What’s? Oh that’s what we not about to do. Lock his ass up because he need to be under the jail,” said the person in the video meme.

What was Karl Malone’s response to the allegations of impregnating a 13-year-old girl?

Although a paternity test confirmed that Malone is related to the boy he fathered from a 13-year-old girl, the former NBA all-star denies his relationship with the son, Complex reported. During an interview at All-Star Weekend in 2023, Malone said he refuses to discuss the criticism he faces.

“I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care,” he said at that time. “That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.”

Malone also defended himself after he faced accusations from Vanessa Bryant in 2004. Vanessa said at that time that Malone made several sexual comments about her, including a reference about going “hunting for young Mexican girls.”

Kobe Bryant then came to his wife’s defense, saying she “wasn’t going to stand for it.”

“She felt uncomfortable being around him to the point that she felt she had to call his wife and tell her,” Kobe said, per Complex.

Malone responded to the criticism when he spoke to USA Today.

“Misery loves company,” he said, per Complex. “This is a Hollywood soap opera, and I’m not going to be a star in another Bryant soap opera.”

What did the paternity tests show about Karl Malone’s relationship to the child?

According to the Associated Press, blood tests concluded that there is a 99.3 chance of Malone being the father of Demetress Bell. Malone, who earned more than $104 million during his career, did not respond when he was asked for child support, the Associated Press reported. The former NBA star appealed after he was ordered to pay $125 per week for the child and reached a settlement that excused him from making the payments.