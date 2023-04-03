Dylan Harper is joining the San Antonio Spurs. The 19-year-old basketball player was selected as the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. The news comes as he completed his freshman year of college at Rutgers University.

He’s the son of former NBA guard Ron Harper. Ron played 15 seasons in the NBA and won five championships, including three with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dylan’s success on the court has added to the family’s basketball legacy.

Dylan Harper will be joining Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama

Dylan is the third top-four pick to be drafted by the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama was drafted as No. 1 pick in 2023 and Stephon Castle was selected at No. 4 last year.

“I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you,” Dylan told ESPN. “They got a great young core over there. I’m just ready to get in there and make an impact anywhere I can with those guys.”

He said he is excited to be joining the team, which includes a roster of young players.

“I think all my life it’s always been how can I go somewhere where you make something happen and obviously get to the championship,” Dylan added. “I think with that young group, they’re in the right direction. They’ve got a great everything, man, from the front office to the equipment manager, to the video guy. They all around are great. I think the coach over there is great. I’m just happy that I’m a part of it now.”

Dylan Harper hails from a basketball family

Dylan played basketball at Don Bosco Prep before joining the team at Rutgers University. He has received support from his family, who are heavily involved in the sport. Ron was drafted as the No. 8 overall pick by Cleveland in 1986. He went on to win five NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and the L.A. Lakers. Dylan’s brother, Ron Harper Jr,. is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons.

“This definitely means a lot to (my dad) and a lot to my mom, my grandparents, my brother and everyone else who’s been there, because they’ve seen me through the journey,” Harper said, according to App. “I got to see my brother’s journey from the time he was young to the time he was ready to go to the league – seeing his journey really helped me and showed me how hard you have to work.”

He also mentioned credited his mother for the role she played in helping him kickstart his career. Maria Harper is a former collegiate basketball player who coached him while he attended the Amateur Athletic Union.

“She means the world to me,” Harper said, per App. “She’s been coaching me from like first grade all the way tosenior year of high school. For her to see this moment and just to be there for my journey and see all the good and all the bad, it probably means the world to her just as much as me. I love my mom. Everything I do is definitely for her.”