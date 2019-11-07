Victoria Monét is not shying away from conversations about her bisexuality.

In a sit-down interview with The Standard, the “On My Mama” singer talked about exploring her sexuality and sensuality in her music.

“It’s probably coming out now because I’m a bit of a late bloomer. I was super rigid growing up, anything sensual I was a goody-two-shoes. Maybe at one point it won’t be the subject at the top of my mind, but right now, I feel liberated to talk about however I feel sensually,” she explained.

Of her sexually empowering lyricism, she added, “A lot of the time, when we’re talking about male versus female, there is a certain power dynamic. There’s a cliché that the male gets all of the power — he gets to initiate it and we have to be vulnerable. So I like to flip the concept on its head, especially being that I have sensual relationships with both men and women. You get to explore more when you’re with women, and as far as power dynamics go, feminine versus masculine energy, it feels more fluid. So bringing that to music has been really fun.”

The 35-year-old came out as bisexual in 2018, and since then, she has recounted her relationships with women (including R&B crooner Kehlani) in her music. Now, women in music are more open than ever about their sexuality, including some of today’s biggest stars like Billie Eilish, Reneé Rapp, Doechii and Chappell Roan. Though Monét’s role in helping women feel freer about their sexuality and identity “feels amazing,” she said she hopes the media will one day stop primarily defining LGBTQIA+ singers by their sexuality.

“I wish it were more normal. I’m excited to get to a place where it is what it is and doesn’t necessarily have to be a headline or a subject. We can just exist and be accepted as what we are. So the question alone kind of shines a light on the perspective that it’s still not completely normalized. In the next few years, I’m hoping it can just be what it is. And I hope that’s the case for a lot of other people too — to be able to be themselves without that being a highlight of their personality or a clickbait type of thing. But for now I think I’m in a class that is coming into their own and closer to that being the case. Until that day, I’m definitely willing to put my business out there and make it known, so people feel like there is representation for them,” she said.