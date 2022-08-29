EGOT winner Viola Davis and renowned author James Patterson have teamed up to write a new novel after sealing a deal with Hachette Book Group’s publishing firm Little, Brown and Company.
Davis and Patterson’s forthcoming book, which is untitled at the moment, will tell the story of a woman whose moral compass is tested as she puts her life and career on the line as a judge, according to Deadline. The book takes place in the “present-day rural south,” per Deadline.
“At the heart of any unforgettable narrative is a story you haven’t heard before, with characters you root for and ideas that challenge you and leave you forever changed,” Little Brown President and Publisher Sally Kim said, Deadline reported. “James Patterson and Viola Davis are two artists and storytellers at the absolute height of their game who do this with every work they engage in. This collaboration is a thrilling gift for everyone who values story.”
It will be a lead title for Little, Brown and Company. The novel will be published in partnership with Davis, her husband Julius Tennon and prestigious editor and author Laville Lavette’s book publishing company JVL Media. As Blavity reported, JVL aims to give a “platform to marginalized groups.” Had to Lose to Win: The Tiki Davis Story by Tiki Davis and The Inclusion Leader Genius by Dr. Johné Battle are among the first titles that will be published under JVL Media.
Davis is “beyond excited” to have the opportunity to work with the powerhouse that is Patterson.
“James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him” she told Deadline in a statement. “Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey. This collaboration is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the fruits of our creative synergy with the world.”
Patterson reciprocated the same sentiments stating, “It is an honor to work with Viola Davis. I’ve long admired Viola as an actress, producer, and writer. Her memoir, Finding Me, was among the most insightful and uplifting I’ve ever read. Her gift of storytelling in film and beyond, as well as her generous spirit, is without peer. And there has rarely been a more important time to spotlight the subjects raised in this novel. I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola.”
The book’s title and release date are expected to be announced sometime in 2025 or 2026.