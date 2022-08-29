Davis is “beyond excited” to have the opportunity to work with the powerhouse that is Patterson.

“James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him” she told Deadline in a statement. “Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey. This collaboration is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the fruits of our creative synergy with the world.”