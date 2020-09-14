His career in law took off, with Scott becoming a partner in his firm and being active with the local NAACP. But in 2018, he was challenged by his past when a reporter called to ask for comment on a story about his past prison sentence. Scott, who never lied about his history, confirmed the report and embraced his past, focusing on criminal justice reform and eventually launching a successful campaign to represent Portsmouth and promote an agenda that includes abortion rights and gun control while also pursuing a just criminal justice system.

Scott takes office at a crucial time for Virginia, becoming the leading Democrat in a state led by a high-profile conservative Republican governor. He takes office as Speaker, with Virginia being a vital swing state in a presidential election year. As such, Scott will have his work cut out for him, but his long journey has prepared him to handle challenges.