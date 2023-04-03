Kartel turns Brooklyn into Gaza Nation

Not even the rainy, cold weather could dampen the energy outside the Barclays Center on Friday night as around 19,000 concertgoers packed the arena to witness a moment they had waited years for. Reggae Fest, founded in 2015 by concert promoter CJ Milan, is known for hosting parties and yacht fetes in major cities nationwide and also produced this historic event.

Multicolored glow sticks and Jamaican flags filled the air as attendees danced in the aisles to classic reggae and dancehall tunes courtesy of DJ Milan. The show began two hours after its 8 p.m. start, but the crowd stayed energized as they waited for Kartel to take the stage just after 10. He began his performance to roaring cheers as a remix of Akon’s “Locked Up” blared through the arena. “Look! 13 years inna prison, and mi come out a general!” Kartel told the crowd, marking the moment with pride.

The Gaza Emperor performed timeless hits from his catalog, including “Dumpa Truck,” ‘Benz Punany,” “It Bend Like Banana,” “You and Him Deh,” “Street Vybz,” “Come Breed Me” and “Turn-Up the F**k,” with several musical guest appearances during his set. Jamaican artists Jah Vinci and Blak Ryno entertained the crowd, singing alongside Kartel.

The second half of the show had BK’s own Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star surprising the crowd with an energetic performance, delivering hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Look at Me Now” (showcasing Busta’s signature rapid-flow). Jamaican record producer and singer Rvssian joined Worl’ Boss on stage to perform their 2010 hit “Straight Jeans & Fitted.” The crowd erupted as the duo had everyone on their feet and chanting the hook, “Straight jeans and fitted, ina white T-shirt we did it,” setting the tone for the high-energy performances that followed.

The crowd went into a frenzy when the King and Queen of Dancehall reunited on stage. Kartel and Spice performed their 2009 song “Romping Shop,” prompting fans to sing along to the iconic track that helped define a generation of dancehall.

Dressed in a blue ensemble with matching waist-length blue hair, Spice showed off her twerking skills and signature flexibility during “Back Way” and “Conjugal Visit,” as she and Kartel displayed their decades-long chemistry on stage. She also had the crowd singing along to fan favorites like “So Mi Like It,” “Fight Over Man,” and her new single, “Eleven.” Their dynamic performance was a powerful reminder of their influence and legendary status in the genre.