After a 20-year absence, the “Worl’ Boss” Vybz Kartel returned to the U.S. stage this weekend. On Friday, he kicked off the first of two sold-out shows at Reggae Fest at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the long-awaited performance reminded fans why the Jamaican superstar remains a leading figure in dancehall.
Rebuilding, reconnecting and returning to the stage
Fox 5 NY reported that Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, spent 13 years in prison for the 2011 death of Clive “Lizard” Williams. He walked free in July 2024 after the Jamaican Court of Appeal unanimously overturned his 2014 conviction, along with three co-defendants, citing concerns about his health and other case-related factors.
In the months following his release, the King of Dancehall focused on several areas of his life, including reconnecting with family, getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Sidem Öztürk, recovering from Graves’ disease and heart complications, and preparing for his highly anticipated return to the stage. He debuted on Freedom Street before a crowd of 35,000 at Jamaica’s National Stadium in Kingston on Dec. 31, 2024.
Kartel kicked off the new year with an appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards after earning a nomination for Best Reggae Album for his EP Party with Me, released in May. For his long-awaited U.S. return, the “Unstoppable” artist chose Brooklyn — a cultural hub for Caribbean communities — as the ideal place to reconnect with his multigenerational fans. His music has long served as a staple at classic bashment parties, festivals and other events.
News of Kartel’s return spread across social media, with many users sharing their excitement and hoping to hear him perform the 2005 single “Brooklyn Anthem,” a tribute to the city and its cultural significance. “We gun big ah Brooklyn (Brooklyn)/ Real bad man deh ah Brooklyn (Brooklyn)/ Life get took in Brooklyn/ BK, AK, HK, SK, okay,” Kartel sings in the chorus of the song.
Kartel turns Brooklyn into Gaza Nation
Not even the rainy, cold weather could dampen the energy outside the Barclays Center on Friday night as around 19,000 concertgoers packed the arena to witness a moment they had waited years for. Reggae Fest, founded in 2015 by concert promoter CJ Milan, is known for hosting parties and yacht fetes in major cities nationwide and also produced this historic event.
Multicolored glow sticks and Jamaican flags filled the air as attendees danced in the aisles to classic reggae and dancehall tunes courtesy of DJ Milan. The show began two hours after its 8 p.m. start, but the crowd stayed energized as they waited for Kartel to take the stage just after 10. He began his performance to roaring cheers as a remix of Akon’s “Locked Up” blared through the arena. “Look! 13 years inna prison, and mi come out a general!” Kartel told the crowd, marking the moment with pride.
The Gaza Emperor performed timeless hits from his catalog, including “Dumpa Truck,” ‘Benz Punany,” “It Bend Like Banana,” “You and Him Deh,” “Street Vybz,” “Come Breed Me” and “Turn-Up the F**k,” with several musical guest appearances during his set. Jamaican artists Jah Vinci and Blak Ryno entertained the crowd, singing alongside Kartel.
The second half of the show had BK’s own Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star surprising the crowd with an energetic performance, delivering hits like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Look at Me Now” (showcasing Busta’s signature rapid-flow). Jamaican record producer and singer Rvssian joined Worl’ Boss on stage to perform their 2010 hit “Straight Jeans & Fitted.” The crowd erupted as the duo had everyone on their feet and chanting the hook, “Straight jeans and fitted, ina white T-shirt we did it,” setting the tone for the high-energy performances that followed.
The crowd went into a frenzy when the King and Queen of Dancehall reunited on stage. Kartel and Spice performed their 2009 song “Romping Shop,” prompting fans to sing along to the iconic track that helped define a generation of dancehall.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed in a blue ensemble with matching waist-length blue hair, Spice showed off her twerking skills and signature flexibility during “Back Way” and “Conjugal Visit,” as she and Kartel displayed their decades-long chemistry on stage. She also had the crowd singing along to fan favorites like “So Mi Like It,” “Fight Over Man,” and her new single, “Eleven.” Their dynamic performance was a powerful reminder of their influence and legendary status in the genre.
A grand finale for the fans
Kartel had two emotional moments during the show: His tearful performance during his new single, “God Is the Greatest,” which was released in January, and a dedication to his mother, Teresa Palmer, with the song “Mama,” in which he expressed his love and gratitude for her.
He then closed out the night with crowd favorites like “Summertime,” “Fever,” “Clarks” and “Brooklyn Anthem” — which had the arena rocking as the 49-year-old performed in the Brooklyn Nets jersey he received, his name emblazoned on the back.
@gxx.p
I finally performed this song live😭 #vybzkartel #vybzkartelbarclays #barclayscenter #vybzkartelbrooklyn #vybzkartel #reggaefest2025 #explore #reggaefest2025 #fypシ #vybzkartelbrooklyn
Worl’ Boss’ return to Brooklyn left no room for disappointment, and he was overjoyed to be back in the beloved New York borough.
“Thank you New York! [Friday night] was amazing!! Big up Brooklyn for the energy and vibes. We were electric last night. I cannot even remember the last time I performed here, it’s been that long. To return in this fashion is another testament to why God is the Greatest!” Kartel said in a statement to Blavity.