The People’s Union, the same grassroots movement that initiated the nationwide economic blackout on Feb. 28, also planned this protest, which includes Walmart locations and online stores, Sam’s Club (which is owned by Walmart), and Walmart’s label brands Great Value and Equate, according to USA Today and Blavity.

When is the Walmart boycott?

The boycott will run from April 7 to April 14. The group’s first boycott initially included Walmart and other major retailers and restaurant chains like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Nestle, General Mills and McDonald’s. Walmart is the only company that will have two rounds of boycotts within a month. The People’s Union shared the schedule of upcoming boycotts and economic blackouts in an Instagram post.

Boycott plans will continue to run through July 4 for the advocacy group, including a three-day economic blackout from April 18 through April 20, similar to the Feb. 28 blackout event. Shoppers are encouraged to buy from local businesses if they need to purchase items, per USA Today.