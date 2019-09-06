Speaking to People, Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss said Kaur’s colleagues are “heartbroken” over the tragedy and the store is closed “until further notice.”

“Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” Moss told People. “Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need. As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing.”

Although police haven’t yet released much details on the tragedy, The Daily Mail obtained audio of an emergency call regarding the Oct. 19 incident. The dispatcher in the audio can be heard saying that she’s reporting a “technical rescue call.”

“Female is locked in an oven in the bakery, oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off,” the dispatcher said in the audio.

Another official who spoke to the dispatcher a short time later said “the person was out of the oven upon arrival” and regional police are handling the matter.

Martin Cromwell, a police officer in Halifax, is urging the public to be patient with the investigation.

“We understand the public is involved, and we just wanted to encourage the public to be patient with our investigation and be mindful that there are family members and coworkers involved,” Cromwell said, per The Daily Mail.